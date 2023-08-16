‘Have to say goodbye:’ Allen’s Creamery in Windermere closing after 15 years

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere’s Allen’s Creamery is set to close for good, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page.

“After 15+ wonderful years of service to the Windermere Community, we have to say goodbye! The town of Windermere is evolving and due to the new Downtown Windermere Property project, it is time for our chapter to end!” the post read in part.

The creamery, located at 523 Main Street, said its last day in business will be Friday, Sept. 22, which is also food truck night.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The social media post went on to read, “We hope we have provided as many happy memories to families and friends of our community as you have provided for us. The fond thoughts of the many events and milestones here will forever live in our hearts! When we opened the shop over 15 years ago, our goal was to offer this wonderful community a local ice cream shop much like the one we grew up with. Hopefully, we accomplished this!”

The business is asking customers if they have a great memory at Allen’s, to please share in their Facebook comments.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: