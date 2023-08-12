Deputies investigating after woman said she was ‘held against her will’ in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman said she was held against her will on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to a Pine Hills residence in the 5100 block of Barnett Place around 2:10 p.m. regarding a woman in her 40s “who knocked on a door pleading for help and saying she had been held against her will at a nearby property,” and had just gotten away.

According to a news release, when deputies made contact with the woman, she had minor injuries.

[TRENDING: Former State Attorney Worrell’s chief of staff fired while on maternity leave | Hurricane Dora is about to accomplish this rare feat | Become a News 6 Insider]

No other details were released.

Deputies said this is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: