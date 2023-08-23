Family inspires, helps others through Pine Hills flower shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Haitian family from humble beginnings is making it their mission to be there for other families.

It’s all through their flower business, Champs Elysees Flowers, where they work with funeral homes, churches, nursing homes and more.

When you walk inside the floral shop, the co-owner Rose Marie Dorely is all about spreading joy and creating smiles through flowers.

She and her husband, Mathieu, have been in business at the same location along Silver Star Road in Pine Hills for 16 years. They buy wholesale flowers, then create specialized floral arrangements for many occasions, like weddings, funerals and birthdays. They even donate flowers in some cases to funeral homes and people at hospitals to try and bring them some comfort.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“When you give flowers to people, you can see the joy you bring to that person,” said Rose Marie Dorely.

They’re hoping their journey to owning a successful business can inspire others.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Mathieu Dorely. “When you have determination, believe me, you will be successful.”

They came from humble beginnings. They moved to New York from Haiti back in 1985 before moving to Central Florida back in 2006.

“When I came here, I said we need to have our own business,” said Rose Marie Dorely.

They’re also daily inspiration for their four adult children, including their younger son, Jonathan who helps manage the shop.

“It’s no better feeling than someone say ‘thank you’ or ‘you don’t know how much this meant to me,” said Jonathan Dorely.

He now has his own custom suits and lifestyle business called Lordey Enterprises.

“It just gave me focus to be like ‘oh, I can do something on my own because I see my parents do it,’” said Jonathan Dorely.

When the Dorelys aren’t working at their floral shop, they’re helping out with their church and taking part in service projects in the community.

If you need flowers for your next occasion or event, read more about the family-run business HERE.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below: