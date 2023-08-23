Palm Coast street cleared as bomb squad scoped possible explosives in home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asked residents of an area in Palm Coast to evacuate Wednesday as it performed a follow-up investigation at an address where “suspected munitions” were reportedly found.

A bomb squad was en route to the scene as of 2:48 p.m., located at a residence along Blare Drive, which is closed from Oak Trails Boulevard to Black Alder Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

FCSO Division Chief Jonathan Welker told News 6 that investigators “received some information” about possible explosives inside the home.

“In an overabundance of caution to keep the community safe, we’ve set up a perimeter around the residence to ensure that we don’t have any issues,” Welker said.

The house in question is the same where an 85-year-old man was accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man on Aug. 14, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Residents were asked to avoid the area. However, the sheriff’s office announced around 7:42 p.m. that no live explosives had been found inside the home.

As a result, law enforcement cleared the scene and allowed evacuees to return to their homes.

UPDATE (8/23/23 7:42PM): No live explosive or destructive devices were located within the residence. Law enforcement is beginning to clear the scene and residents in the area may return home. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) August 23, 2023

No other details have been shared at this time.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

