‘He used to make everybody laugh:’ Orange County dad speaks out about son’s death from cocaine, fentanyl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released court documents reveal more details about what investigators say led to a 5-year-old’s death after he was found with cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Deputies in Orange County announced they arrested the boy’s mother, Glendalis Godreau Torres, Tuesday after a yearlong investigation. Godreau Torres, 26, is now facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child. Jail records show she was released on a $15,000 bond shortly after she was taken into custody.

Deputies said through their investigation they learned that her son, 5-year-old Hector, died in August 2022 because his mother was dealing drugs out of the home.

The little boy’s father tells News 6 it has a been a difficult and frustrating year since his death.

“I fought with the detectives. I went over there a lot. I just wanted answers, you know,” Hector Pantojas said.

Pantojas said he last saw his son just days before he died.

“I was with him on her front porch, just talking,” Pantojas said. “We went to the park, took some pictures. It was the last time I saw him.”

Pantojas said he later received a call while he was at work informing him that his son was unresponsive, and he needed to get to the hospital.

“I can’t do anything about it. Didn’t even get the chance to say goodbye,” Pantojas said.

An arrest affidavit for Godreau Torres revealed she found the boy in his bedroom the morning of Aug. 11, 2022. In October, once detectives received the toxicology report, they questioned her about the cocaine and fentanyl found in his system. The affidavit said she claimed she did not know how the drugs got there.

A search warrant for Godreau Torres’ phone later revealed she was selling illegal narcotics, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies said they discovered text messages detailing drug transactions from before and after the boy’s death.

They interviewed multiple witnesses and prior buyers who informed detectives that they had purchased and consumed illegal narcotics inside the residence.

Deputies believe Godreau Torres failed to protect her child at home, where drugs were stored, bought, and consumed, according to the arrest affidavit.

“Who knows if it is her fault or not, but she was the one in charge,” Pantojas said. “She is the one who had my son at the moment, you know. It’s your job not to let anything happen to them.”

Pantojas said he can’t bring his boy back, but he hopes he can find peace for his only child who he described as an eager, smart, and joyful little boy.

“He used to make everybody laugh,” Pantojas said. “That little boy impacted so many people’s lives, dramatically. He will be remembered, always be remembered.”

