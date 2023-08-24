Woman found dead on sidewalk after reported lightning strike in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A 73-year-old woman was killed on Wednesday evening after reportedly being struck by lightning, according to Clearwater city officials.

City officials said that first responders went to the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard after receiving a call about the lightning strike.

The woman was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bayside Gardens IV complex between the parking area and one of the condominium buildings, officials stated in a release.

While there were not witnesses to the incident, a man had discovered the woman’s body on the sidewalk after storms had rolled through the area, the release shows.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

