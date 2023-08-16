Person hospitalized after lightning strike in Orlando

Photo by Jonas Kaiser on Unsplash

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was hospitalized on Tuesday following a lightning strike in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire officials said the lightning strike happened near 9900 Dowden Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials added.

This comes roughly a day after a 12-year-old was struck by lightning in Sebastian Inlet, though the sheriff’s office reported that the child’s condition was stable.

No additional information is available at this time.

