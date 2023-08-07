Florida deputy injured after lightning strikes patrol vehicle

A Florida deputy is recovering after his patrol vehicle was struck by lightning.

A Florida deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was struck by lightning on Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was driving his patrol vehicle south on U.S. Route 331 South near Sherwood Drive when it was struck by lightning.

Officials said the deputy was transported to a local hospital and “is awake and conscious and is expected to be okay.”

His patrol vehicle was inoperable after the strike fried his electrical system, according to the release.

Deputies said they also responded to a water rescue at Morrison Springs at 11:45 a.m. for a woman who had possibly been struck by lightning while in the water.

According to the release, CPR was performed by bystanders and the woman was transported to the hospital.

Officials didn’t have an update on the woman’s condition.

