Possible lightning strike starts house fire in Palm coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A possible lightning strike sparked a house fire on Sunday, according to the Palm Coast Fire Department.
Crews responded to the residence in the L section around 4 p.m. to and located a home with fire showing from the roof.
According to a news release, the homeowner said that “during the previous thunderstorm their home was struck by lighting.”
[TRENDING: Woman faces DUI, manslaughter charges after crash kills motorcyclist in Orange City | Mother of Florida girl with rare brain tumor calls on parents to keep children close, checked up | Become a News 6 Insider]
Fire officials said they were able to contain the fire to the roof and attic area above the common area and kitchen.
According to the release, no injuries were reported.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: