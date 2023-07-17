Possible lightning strike starts house fire in Palm coast

A lightning strike may have started a house fire in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A possible lightning strike sparked a house fire on Sunday, according to the Palm Coast Fire Department.

Crews responded to the residence in the L section around 4 p.m. to and located a home with fire showing from the roof.

According to a news release, the homeowner said that “during the previous thunderstorm their home was struck by lighting.”

[TRENDING: Woman faces DUI, manslaughter charges after crash kills motorcyclist in Orange City | Mother of Florida girl with rare brain tumor calls on parents to keep children close, checked up | Become a News 6 Insider]

Fire officials said they were able to contain the fire to the roof and attic area above the common area and kitchen.

A lightning strike may have started a house fire in Palm Coast (Palm Coast Fire Department)

According to the release, no injuries were reported.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: