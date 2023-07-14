Children taken from Flagler County found safe outside Jacksonville, deputies say

The vehicle used in the abduction is described as a grey Toyota Sienna minivan with Indiana tag "558RIG."

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said the children who were taken by their biological father from Flagler County have been found safe in North Florida.

Investigators said that at 2:06 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a home in Palm Coast after a child abduction had been reported.

According to a release by the sheriff’s office, the biological father of two children went into the children’s home, pushed a family member and forcefully took the children from the home. The father does not have custody or legal authority over the children, the release shows.

The father drove off with the children in a minivan, though they were later found west of Jacksonville by Florida Highway Patrol and officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the children — a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy — were rescued safely. The father, identified as Derek Jordan, is now in custody, according to a news release.

Investigators have not released information on what charges Jordan might face.

