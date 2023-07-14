80º

‘Peacock thieves wanted:’ Flagler deputies search for women behind stolen lawn decor

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Two women were caught on surveillance footage stealing peacock lawn decorations, according to detectives. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that it is searching for two women caught stealing lawn decorations.

FCSO posted surveillance footage on social media, which shows the women grabbing the peacock decorations from a house in the F section of Palm Coast.

While the peacocks were recovered, the two women have not been located at this time, detectives said.

According to detectives, the women are about 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches, respectively.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

