1 injured by possible lightning strike in Orlando

Patient was transported to a hospital

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person suffered minor burns after a possible lightning strike in Orlando on Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

According to a news release, fire crews responded to a “possible nearby lightning strike,” but the exact location of the incident wasn’t given.

A city of Orlando spokesperson said the “worker” appeared to have minor burns, but no entry or exit wounds.

The patient was transported to a hospital, but their condition wasn’t stated in the release.

