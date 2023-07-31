1 injured by possible lightning strike in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person suffered minor burns after a possible lightning strike in Orlando on Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

According to a news release, fire crews responded to a “possible nearby lightning strike,” but the exact location of the incident wasn’t given.

A city of Orlando spokesperson said the “worker” appeared to have minor burns, but no entry or exit wounds.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The patient was transported to a hospital, but their condition wasn’t stated in the release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: