Fire partially collapses roof of Orange County apartment building, forces evacuations

Fire started near 10024 Colonial Grand Blvd, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire at an Orange County apartment building caused the roof of the building to partially collapse and forced evacuations Wednesday as crews worked to put it out, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the fire started at an apartment building near 10024 Colonial Grand Blvd.

Crews said fire and smoke could be seen pouring from the roof, which had partially collapsed.

The fire was reported as severe storms made their way through Orange County on Wednesday afternoon. However, no information has been provided about the cause of the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.

