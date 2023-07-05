TIMELINE: Widespread storms develop across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect storm chances to ramp up Wednesday evening.

Both the east and west coast sea breeze will collide in interior Central Florida, significantly increasing rain and storm chances.

A few storms could be strong. Torrential rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Future radar

Storms will be likey again Thursday and have the chance to linger late for areas east of Orlando.

By Saturday, there will be a subtle and short break from the relentless heat across Central Florida. Floridians know we don’t actually get a break from the heat until October or November, but we will dial back the thermostat just a bit.

Highs Saturday top out in the low to mid-90s, with a heat index of 95-100 degrees, rather than the 105-115 during the week of Independence Day. Storms are expected to start earlier Saturday, which will help keep us “cool.”