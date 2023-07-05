Powerball jackpot up to $546M for Wednesday’s drawing

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The next Powerball drawing is tonight and winning tickets are worth over half a billion dollars.

The jackpot is at $546 million for the drawing Wednesday night after no tickets matched Monday’s numbers.

To win, tickets must match all five numbers, plus the Powerball.

Powerball is offered in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and if people in multiple areas win the jackpot, they split the pot.

For instance, the largest Powerball jackpot ever, in 2016, was $1.5 billion, shared by winners in Florida, Tennessee and California.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

News 6 will air the drawing live at 11 p.m.

