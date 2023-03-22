79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Osceola County man claims $1M Powerball prize

Carlos Del Valle matched all 5 white ball numbers, but not the Power Ball number

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kissimmee, Osceola County, Lotto, Lottery, Powerball
Osceola County man claims a $1 million Powerball prize (michelle.mcfatter, Florida Lottery)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Osceola County man claimed a $1 million Florida Powerball prize, according to a news release.

Carlos Del Valle’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Power Ball number, lottery officials said.

His Quick-Pick ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing was purchased from the Sunshine gas station located at 1277 West Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the release, Del Valle claimed his prize at the lottery’s Orlando district office.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $96 million jackpot.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email