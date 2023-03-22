Osceola County man claims $1M Powerball prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Osceola County man claimed a $1 million Florida Powerball prize, according to a news release.

Carlos Del Valle’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Power Ball number, lottery officials said.

His Quick-Pick ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing was purchased from the Sunshine gas station located at 1277 West Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the release, Del Valle claimed his prize at the lottery’s Orlando district office.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $96 million jackpot.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: