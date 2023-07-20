House fire in Lake Mary blamed on lightning

Officials in Lake Mary say lightning is to blame for a house fire, seen on cell phone video.

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Officials in Lake Mary say lightning was to blame for a house fire Wednesday along Bald Eagle Run.

The two-alarm fire, captured on cellphone video, was contained to the single-family home’s attic and was brought under control within 30 minutes, firefighters said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was sparked when lightning struck the home, according to Fire Marshal Lilian Sexton.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire.

No other details have been shared.

