82º

LIVE

Local News

Fire rips through Chuluota home

Crews are on the scene at the home on Lake Mills Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Chuluota, Seminole County, Fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews responded to a house fire in Chuluota on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Oviedo Fire Department.

A total of 32 units with Oviedo Fire Department and Seminole County Fire Department are battling the blaze at what appears to be a two-story home on Lake Mills Road.

Officials ask that residents avoid the Lake Mills Road area while they battle the flames.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Water supply in the area is limited, so crews are using water from five tankers on scene – three from Seminole County Fire Department and two from Orange County Fire Rescue, according to officials.

No other information, including if there were any injuries, is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email