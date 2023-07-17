Fire rips through Chuluota home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews responded to a house fire in Chuluota on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Oviedo Fire Department.

A total of 32 units with Oviedo Fire Department and Seminole County Fire Department are battling the blaze at what appears to be a two-story home on Lake Mills Road.

Officials ask that residents avoid the Lake Mills Road area while they battle the flames.

On scene with @scfdpio for a working house fire in Chuluota. 32 Fire units on scene. Please avoid Lake Mills Road. pic.twitter.com/cEkJpTGVK2 — Oviedo Fire Department (@OviedoFire) July 17, 2023

Water supply in the area is limited, so crews are using water from five tankers on scene – three from Seminole County Fire Department and two from Orange County Fire Rescue, according to officials.

📍 Lake Mills Rd residential fire.

Units working to put out fire.

Water 💦 supply has helped been established by five Tankers - three from SCFD and two from @OCFireRescue pic.twitter.com/t0hsbcLmYi — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) July 17, 2023

No other information, including if there were any injuries, is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

