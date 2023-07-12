70-year-old man killed in crash after sedan runs red light on SR-426 in Seminole County

State Road 426 shut down in Seminole County after fatal crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning that prompted a shutdown in all directions of State Road 426 near Bertha, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 8 a.m. where SR-426 meets Via Loma Drive, authorities said.

According to a crash report, a sedan being driven by a 31-year-old Oviedo man was traveling north on Via Loma Drive in the left turn lane at the same time a van, driven by a 70-year-old Winter Park man, was traveling west on that road in the outside lane.

The man driving the van continued traveling west through a green light at an intersection when the sedan driver attempted to make a left turn on a red light, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the sedan then struck the van, causing it to overturn, troopers said. The 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the report shows.

According to troopers, the 31-year-old man was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

