Does a rideshare driver get ticketed if they get pulled over and their client needs a child seat?

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked by Kelly, “When in a rideshare and a client requires a child seat, if pulled over does the driver get the ticket?”

“I’m sure at some point you’ve heard the expression, ‘Never bite the hand that feeds you.’ I’m using this expression because ultimately the driver that is coming to pick you up at your request is coming to assist you to some capacity. Meaning, you would want to make sure that you’re assisting this driver in a safe and enjoyable assignment,” he said.

Trooper Steve said the driver would receive a ticket under Florida law for driving a vehicle with a child not properly secured.

“I am not a parent, but I am someone who is extremely safety minded, and would think that I would want to ensure my child is being transported properly in any vehicle whether it was mine or hired. Passengers who are not operating the motor vehicle should take extra steps to ensure they have the equipment readily available,” he said.

He recommends people to look into, purchase or rent a car seat when you know you’ll be using a rideshare service. In some cases, these rideshare vehicles provide an option to request a car seat.

