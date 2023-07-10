Lee Road in Winter Park back open after concrete pole falls

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A concrete pole fell onto a major road in Winter Park and shut down traffic in that area for at least an hour, according to the city.

The communications pole fell across Lee Road just west of North Orlando Avenue (17/92). The poll fell on top of a vehicle and hit another on the road. No one was hurt.

Lee Road was shut down in both directions between 17/92 and Executive Drive while crews removed the pole.

While the road is back open, traffic backups in the area should be expected.

UPDATE 4:02 p.m. - all lanes are open. — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) July 10, 2023

