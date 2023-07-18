Man found dead in Daytona Beach Shores apartment after possible fire

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A man was found dead in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Police said they responded to the Patrician Apartments located at 141 Boynton Blvd. around 1:47 p.m. in “reference to a deceased person.”

According to a news release, a family member found 58-year-old Leo Hatcher Nelson III dead inside of his apartment after not hearing from the man all day.

Investigators said they found evidence of a fire in a separate room and a large amount of soot in the apartment.

Neighbors complained about the smell of gas in their apartments the previous day, according to the release.

No foul play is suspected, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the release, the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

