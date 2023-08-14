83º
Lightning strike injures 12-year-old in Brevard County, deputies say

Child was struck, injured at Sebastian Inlet

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old was injured after being struck by lightning at Sebastian Inlet on Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the child was being transported to the hospital in an email sent at 6:46 p.m.

According to an update from the sheriff’s office, the “juvenile is in stable condition at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

