Say hello! Brevard Zoo shares photos of new joey

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo shared photos of its cutest new addition.

The zoo posted photos of the newest red kangaroo joey on Thursday.

“Our newest red kangaroo joey is about 5 months old now, and she’s started peeking her head out of mom Lilly’s pouch. Not too long ago, she made the journey into the pouch as a 1-inch-long baby to do the bulk of her development,” the zoo wrote.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The zoo said kangaroo pregnancy is unique and they are pregnant for about a month before the underdeveloped joey is born and crawls into their mother’s pouch.

“The day that we found her joey, we had seen her grooming the outside of her pouch in the morning, which is what cued us that she may have given birth and licked her pouch to allow the joey to climb into it,” zoo officials said.

Joeys typically start leaving the pouch at about 7-9 months old.

Click here to watch a video of the pouch process.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: