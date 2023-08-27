Woman dies after being shot by husband in Orange County, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested Saturday in Orange County is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 7:22 p.m. to the 6600 block of Taxiway Circle, where Hassan Adeyemo, 46, had allegedly shot his wife Nanchin Adeyemo, 43, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Nanchin Adeyemo was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, deputies said.

The husband remained at the scene and was arrested to face a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office, which added the incident was domestic in nature.

No other details were shared.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day at 800-799-7233.

Harbor House of Central Florida offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline, reachable at 407-886-2856.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

