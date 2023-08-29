Leesburg man faces charges of impersonating officer

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested after he is accused of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said they responded to the Wawa gas station located at 1400 West North Blvd. in Leesburg on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious event involving a person “pretending to be a law enforcement officer.”

The victim told police that he was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 near the area of State Road 48 around 6:30 a.m. when he witnessed a dark-colored Dodge Charger turn on blue, police-style lights and make a U-turn on the median of U.S. Highway 27.

According to the affidavit, the Charger passed the victim at a high rate of speed and continued north into Leesburg, before slowing down and letting the victim pass.

The victim told police that while in the area of North 14th Street and Center Street, the Charger was behind him and “lights me up,” saying the blue lights were again turned on.

According to the affidavit, the victim pulled over but had doubts over whether the vehicle was an actual police car because the lights looked low quality.

The victim said he exited his vehicle and began to record with his cell phone. The driver of the Charger turned the wheels of the car toward the victim, accelerated and struck the man before driving away, police said.

The Charger had an NYPD tag on the front, the victim said. He was also able to provide officers with the vehicle’s tag number.

When officers responded to the home where the Charger was registered, they spoke with Juan Calderon, 21, who said he was driving north on U.S. Highway 27 in the Charger when the victim drove past as a high rate of speed.

According to the affidavit, Calderon said the victim pulled over and exited his vehicle, but did not admit to striking the man with his car.

When officers told Calderon what the victim said, Calderon said “he felt he hit something but was unsure.”

Calderon also admitted to having the blue lights inside of his vehicle, saying the lights were originally white, but that his brother painted them blue. When asked why he turned them on, he said “that he felt the other vehicle hit his car,” according to the affidavit.

Police said Calderon’s vehicle had a push bar and a “NYPD Retired” tag on the front, a small spotlight on the driver’s side and two flashing lights that were painted blue attached to the outside of both sun visors.

According to the affidavit, when officers were able to search the vehicle, they found a black, short-sleeved shirt with the words “SWAT” on both shoulders and on the front and back. Inside two socks on the driver’s side, police found that one contained .22 caliber ammunition and the other, 9mm ammunition.

Two handguns were found in the trunk of the Charger, police said.

Calderon was arrested on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and was taken to the Lake County jail.

The victim did not want to press charges related to being struck by the vehicle, police said.

