More than 180 Publix stores in Florida set to close early due to Hurricane Idalia

Publix announced on Tuesday the grocery chain would modify hours for 181 of its Florida stores in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, which is set to strike Florida as a Category 3 storm early on Wednesday.

Many of the stores with modified hours are in locations that are expected to be impacted by Idalia as it passes through the state, such as near Tampa, Alachua County and Marion County.

Stores along the west coast near Tampa and Sarasota are set to close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, though they’re scheduled to reopen on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Farther north in Citrus and Marion counties, Publix stores are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen at noon on Wednesday.

Publix stores in Alachua, Columbia and Suwannee counties are set to close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

For a full list of Publix locations and hours, visit the store’s website here.

