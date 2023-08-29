Free Wi-Fi hotspots open across Florida ahead of Idalia. Here’s where to find them

Comcast announced on Tuesday that the company was opening 141,000 free Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across Central Florida in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, which is set to strike the state as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday.

According to the company, the Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot network is now open in 37 counties from along Florida’s west coast, starting from Lee County up to Bay County and across to Nassau County.

In Central Florida, the hotspot network will be available in the following counties:

Citrus County

Lake County

Marion County

Orange County

Sumter County

Volusia County

These hotspots can be found both indoors and outdoors in places like shopping districts, parks and businesses, a release from Comcast states.

The release shows that when a hotspot is within range, residents can select the “xfinitywifi” network on their device and then launch a browser, which will provide sign-in options for both customers and non-customers.

A Comcast spokesperson told News 6 that customers can sign in with their account credentials to be automatically connected to Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in the future.

Meanwhile, non-Xfinity internet subscribers will have to look for the “Get Connected” section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected to the hotspot, the spokesperson explained. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours.

“By activating our Wi-Fi hotspot network in Florida now before the storm, we increase the chance that more people can stay connected. It’s something we’re proud to do for our communities at a time when we all need to support each other,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Florida Region.

For a full map of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots, visit the company’s online hotspot finder by clicking here.

