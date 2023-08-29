WATCH LIVE: Certified meteorologist Jonathan Kegges follows Idalia, answers your questions

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Idalia treks toward Florida, News 6 certified meteorologist Jonathan Kegges is here to help you navigate the storm.

Kegges will follow Idalia's path every step of the way, answering your questions about the hurricane.

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday and is expected to strike the Big Bend as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday.

The storm could strike Florida with 120 mph winds before trekking northeast across the state and into Georgia.

