Accused burglar arrested on roof of Port Orange home

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police shared video Wednesday of a man being arrested on the roof of a home he had broken into, according to a news release.

Officers arrested John Stasiak on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Investigators said the 35-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Illinois forced his way into a home that night while the people who live there were inside.

The victims managed to get out of the home safely and call for help, according to the release. Officers went inside, only to find Stasiak had broken a window and made his way onto the roof, investigators said.

John Stasiak, 35 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

More police showed up and surrounded the home while officers made their way onto the roof, where they found Stasiak.

The accused burglar was escorted off the roof and taken to the Volusia County jail.

Stasiak faces charges of criminal mischief and trespass in an occupied structure.

