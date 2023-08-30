Sanford man wanted in cousin’s shooting death arrested in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of fatally shooting his cousin earlier this month at an apartment complex in Sanford was arrested via warrant Monday in Volusia County, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Marquez Henderson, 26, is accused in the Aug. 19 shooting death of 24-year-old Jarkevis Canada.

Investigators said the two had been arguing over a woman before the shooting occurred at Georgia Arms Apartments at 2600 Georgia Ave.

Canada was located by law enforcement officers and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Henderson ran away after the shooting, investigators said, citing witnesses.

According to Henderson’s arrest report, a deputy made contact with him around 11:46 a.m. Monday at an address along South Palmetto Avenue in Volusia County, Henderson was taken to the sheriff’s office in Sanford, where he was interviewed by a detective and later transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Henderson faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder, according to booking records.

He’s being held without bond and will be back in court on Oct. 3, records show.

