Sanford police seek to serve murder warrant after man accused of shooting cousin

Marquez Henderson, 26, accused of killing Jarkevis Canada

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A past mugshot of Marquez Henderson, now 26 (Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police on Sunday put out a call for information as they attempt to locate a man who officers say fatally shot his cousin at an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. Saturday at Georgia Arms Apartments, located at 2600 Georgia Ave., police said.

Marquez Henderson, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Jarkevis Canada, 24, both of whom are cousins, according to a news release.

Witnesses told police that Henderson and Canada “recently had a disagreement regarding a female,” what allegedly led to Henderson raising a gun in a parking lot, shooting at Canada and running away, the release states. Canada was located lying in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, when he was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

A warrant has since been issued for Henderson’s arrest on a charge of first-degree homicide, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or of Henderson’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sanford Police Department, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous. Tips given to Crimeline that result in an arrest in a homicide case are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, the release states.

No other information was shared.

