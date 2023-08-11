Rabies alert issued in Sanford neighborhoods

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a rabies alert for a portion of the Sanford area.

The alert follows the discovery of a rabid bat in the area.

The Department of Health reminded Seminole County residents in a press release that wild animals are always at risk for rabies, which can spread to your pets if they are unvaccinated.

The rabies alert is active for 60 days, at which time Seminole County residents are urged to be especially aware of bats and call animal control if they come into contact with one.

As always, the Florida Department of Health encourages residents to vaccinate their pets against rabies and avoid unfamiliar or wild animals.

