Motorcyclist dies after suffering medical episode while riding in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 78-year-old man from Winter Springs died Saturday after suffering a medical episode while he rode a motorcycle in a Seminole County parking lot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of Hickman Circle and Hickman Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling northbound on Hickman Drive, approaching Hickman Circle, when he made a left turn into a business driveway.

While navigating the parking lot, the man lost control of the motorcycle upon suffering the medical episode, being thrown off the bike, troopers said. The report states he was wearing a helmet at the time.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to FHP.

Troopers are still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this report and not necessarily its exact location.

