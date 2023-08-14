Police put out warning about FPL imposter seen in Sanford neighborhoods

Male seen going door-to-door in Sanford neighborhoods while claiming to be with FPL

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A male claiming to be with the Florida Power & Light Company has been seen going door-to-door in Sanford neighborhoods, according to the police department on Monday.

Police said reports of the imposter have come from the Mayfair area, in the subdivisions near Celery Avenue, and the Historic District.

According to reports, the person has become aggressive when questioned, the release shows. Police released images on social media of the male seen going door-to-door.

“Additionally, we would like to remind residents that we are unable to see what you are posting/sharing in your neighborhood forums when using the Nextdoor social media app,” the release reads.

Police said that if any content is shared on social media that warrants the attention of law enforcement, then residents should message the police department directly or call the non-emergency line.

Alternatively, anyone who sees the male going door-to-door is urged to call the department’s non-emergency number at 407-688-5199 or 911 if the situation is an emergency.

No additional information is available at this time.

