80-year-old Sanford man calls 911 after shooting, killing his wife, police say

Nicholas Coulantes faces a charge of second-degree homicide

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Nicholas Coulantes, 80 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – An 80-year-old Sanford man is locked up after he killed his wife and then called 911 on himself, according to police.

Officers arrested Nicholas Coulantes in the front yard of his home in the 200 block of S. Summerlin Ave. on Thursday morning.

Investigators said they received a 911 call from Nicholas Coulantes at 8 a.m. saying he had just shot a person in his home. Police said Nicholas Coulantes stayed on the phone with dispatchers until officers arrived and found him waiting in front of the house.

Investigators said they found Alexandria Coulantes, 78, dead inside the home.

Police said Nicholas Coulantes has been cooperating with the investigation, but added they are still trying to determine what prompted the shooting.

Nicholas Coulantes faces a charge of second-degree homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

Victims of sexual assault and abuse can also call RAINN, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-656-4673.

