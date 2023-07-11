Osceola deputy fired, accused of domestic violence

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on charges including domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Alex Valentin, 37, had been employed with the sheriff’s office for around 11 years, but after he was accused of domestic violence, he was immediately terminated.

“The Sheriff and members of the Sheriff’s Office support and concern is with the victim,” a news release states.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando police said detectives obtained a warrant for Valentin’s arrest. Court records show the case was filed in December 2022.

Valentin faces charges of battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment. He bailed out of jail on Tuesday afternoon.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: