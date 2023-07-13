Man, woman dead in murder-suicide inside east Orange County home

Sky 6 over large deputy presence in an east Orange County neighborhood.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large contingent of deputies flooded an east Orange County neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a murder-suicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 2600 block of Northampton Ave. inside the gated Stoneybrook East community after reports of gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found two people shot to death inside a home, according to a news release.

Investigators said one of the victims is a woman in her 40s. The other is a man in his 70s who shot himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and fire crews respond to east Orange County neighborhood. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Investigators said the shooting is a case of domestic violence, adding that there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

Victims of sexual assault and abuse can also call RAINN, 24-hours a day, at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

