Driver ran red light in crash that killed 2, prompted roadblock near Orlando, FHP says

Crash occurred at Lake Underhill, Rouse roads

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at an intersection near Orlando left two men dead, troopers said, adding the driver who struck them ran a red light.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. where Lake Underhill Road meets Rouse Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

As a Jeep traveled westbound on Lake Underhill Road, approaching the intersection, a Kia that was traveling eastbound on Lake Underhill Road attempted to make a left turn with a green light onto Rouse Road, a preliminary crash report states.

The Jeep’s driver — identified as a 40-year-old woman from Orlando — failed to stop at a red light, resulting in the front of the Jeep striking the right side of the Kia, according to the report.

The Kia overturned in the crash, FHP said. Of its two occupants — a driver and a passenger, both so far only identified as men — the driver was pronounced dead at a hospital and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

The Orlando woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating and a roadblock was still in place as of 3:45 p.m. for westbound lanes of Lake Underhill Road in the area.

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

