Man, woman found dead after Orange County murder-suicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman are dead in Orange County after a murder-suicide on Monday, deputies said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a “man-down call” at an apartment complex at 5500 Clarcona Point Way around 9:11 a.m.

Deputies said inside the apartment two people were discovered dead. The victims are a woman in her 30s who had been shot, and a man in his 30s who investigators believe shot himself.

According to a news release, the man and woman were in a relationship and said the shootings are “domestic in nature.”

Deputies said they are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

Victims of sexual assault and abuse can also call RAINN, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

The National Network to End Domestic Violence, or NNED, said there are “red flags,” or warning signs, of controlling behaviors that could lead to an abusive relationship, including if a partner is excessively jealous, wants to know where you are at all times and insists that you stop seeing friends and family. Read the full list here.

