Orange County garage fire displaces 3, fire officials say

Fire reported on Willie Mays Parkway in the Orlo Vista area

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An adult, two children and a cat were displaced after a fire on Saturday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to a detached garage on Willie Mays Parkway in the Orlo Vista area that was fully involved.

According to a news release, firefighters have “a good knockdown of the fire”

The state fire marshal and the Red Cross have been notified, fire officials said.

