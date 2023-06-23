Orange County schools hiring teachers for early childhood program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of the school year less than six weeks away, Orange County is hiring teachers for its early learning program.

A job fair was held Friday for Orange County Head Start, which offers early-childhood education and services to low-income families.

“The families have a need. We work with them to fulfill that need and also we prepare our children so they can go on to be lifelong positive students,” Senior Program Manager Avis McWhite said.

More than 40 positions were available to qualified applicants, including over two dozen teacher and classroom aide roles.

Perla Santiago received the first job offer of the day.

“I’m so excited,” Santiago said. “I’ve been wanting to get into it. I’ve been preparing since last week.”

Santiago said she’s had a passion for teaching for several years and being part of Head Start will be a fulfilling experience.

“I was one of those children. I want to be that to them,” Santiago said. “I want them to know that they’re loved, that they’re cared for. That someone’s here for them.”

The Head Start program is an early education program that is free and teaches students lessons for young children. It’s a full-day program that occurs during the regular public school year. Meals are also offered daily for students.

To be eligible, you must live in Orange County, have a child who will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, and your household income must be at or below 100% of federal poverty guidelines.

“It’s a comprehensive program,” White said. “It’s not only for the children, it’s for the families as well.”

For further details on how to apply for a position or apply to enroll in Head Start, call 407-836-6590 or click here.

