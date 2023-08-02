Sanford father appears in court after dirt bike crash kills 2 children

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A father who was driving with his two children on a dirt bike that was involved in a deadly crash with a pickup truck appeared before a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Randy Jerome Cambridge, 35, had his first appearance on two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child at a Seminole County courtroom.

The judge kept Cambridge’s bond at a pre-set amount of $15,000 per each count for a total bond of $30,000 and set his next court date for Cambridge’s arraignment on Sept. 19.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Cambridge was arrested on Tuesday after his 2-year-old and 5-year-old children were killed while riding with him on a dirt bike that was struck by a Ford F-150 back in February, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Investigators said the unregistered dirt bike was reported to be traveling at a “high rate of speed” with no headlights on in the 1700 block of Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Neither Cambridge nor his children were wearing helmets at the time, police said.

The judge also stated, “If he does makes bond, well, it’s a good idea to get him fit with a GPS monitor. If he doesn’t make bond, he’ll be talking to his lawyers.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: