Local News

Arrest warrant issued for father in Sanford dirt bike crash that killed 2 children

Randy Jerome Cambridge faces 2 counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Randy Jerome Cambridge (Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. – An arrest warrant was issued for a father who was driving a dirt bike with his two children as passengers in February when a pickup truck crashed into them, according to Sanford police.

The Sanford Police Department said Randy Jerome Cambridge, 35, is sought in the crash that killed the 2-year-old and 5-year-old.

According to police, a Ford F-150 struck the dirt bike in the 1700 block of Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

At the time of the crash, police said criminal charges were pending due to the dirt bike not being street legal, having no headlight and traveling at a “high rate of speed.”

The man and two children were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Cambridge faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

