Tropical wave off Africa’s coast now fifth area watched closely by National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Tis the season for activity in the tropics, with five areas now being watched closely by the National Hurricane Center.

Moving from east to west, here is a breakdown of those five systems:

Area #1) A tropical wave over the Florida Straits has a 50% chance of development in the next seven days. Although it will be bringing tropical downpours to Florida on Sunday, development could be possible as it moves west into the Gulf of Mexico approaching the Mexico coastline.

Area #2) An area of low pressure over the far eastern Caribbean Sea, with an 80% chance of development in the next seven days, is producing some signs of organization. Tropical development is likely by the middle of the week. Models show this area curving north and possibly staying out to sea. (Invest 90)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Area #3) After a 26-day lull in named storms this season, we now have Tropical Depression 6, located a few hundred miles from the northernmost Leeward Islands. It is forecast to remain as a depression for the next few days with winds around 35 mph.

Area #4) Broad low pressure located several hundred miles from the Cabo Verde Islands has an 80% chance of development in the next two to seven days, with a possibility of becoming a short-lived tropical depression later Sunday evening. (Invest 98)

Area #5) A tropical wave that just emerged off the west coast of Africa now has a 50% chance for development in the next seven days as a depression could form later this week in the eastern Atlantic.

LOCAL UPDATE:

Central Florida will remain under a wetter setup on Sunday as the tropical wave over the Florida Straits moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: