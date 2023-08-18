Here’s when Central Florida typically sees relief from sweltering summer heat

A view of the sun from a parapet at WKMG-TV in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be looking for some relief after most of Central Florida just observed its hottest week ever.

While the intense Florida heat wave is over, the typical heat and humidity are sticking around. The refreshing, window-opening weather usually doesn’t roll around until sometime in October, but things will start to subtly improve.

The highest average high temperature Orlando, observed annually, is 92 degrees. That mark of 92 degrees is Orlando’s average high temperature from June 30 through Aug. 20.

After Aug. 20, the average high temperature slowly begins to drop.

High temperatures

Central Florida’s first really big cold front doesn’t typically plunge down the peninsula until the middle of October. This also marks the first time, on average, that the Orlando area dips below 60 degrees.

While, on average, there are still about six weeks left of summer in Florida, know that somewhere up north a cold front is lurking, ready to provide some relief from the heat.

