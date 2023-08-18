4 disturbances monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas in the Atlantic for tropical development as one is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and bring rain to Florida.

Forecasters highlighted a new area in the Atlantic on Thursday several hundred miles from the Lesser Antilles. The area could slowly develop over the weekend and into early next week as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the northeastern Caribbean Sea, according to the latest update from the NHC.

It has a 10% chance of developing in the next two days and a 30% chance of developing in the next week.

Two other areas in the Atlantic are also being watched for tropical development, though both are expected to move north.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

One area is halfway between the Cabo Verde islands and the Lesser Antilles. It could possibly develop into a tropical depression, though upper-level winds will limit further development. Formation chances are 40% for the next two days and seven days.

The other area is a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde islands and could become a tropical depression over the weekend as it moves west-northwest across the eastern tropical Atlantic. However, upper-level winds early next week will keep it from developing further. It has a 60% chance of developing in the next two days and a 70% chance of developing in the next seven days.

Meanwhile, another disturbance north of Hispaniola is moving into the Gulf of Mexico, where it will have a low chance of development. This area is expected to bring rain to Florida at the end of this weekend into early next week as it moves west. It has a 30% chance of developing in the next seven days.

The next named storm of the season is Emily.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Tropical update 8 a.m. 8/18/2023 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges provides the latest information about everything happening in the tropics. Email Address Sign Up

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: