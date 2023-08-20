Wetter setup as tropical wave over Florida Straits moves into Gulf of Mexico

Central Florida will remain under a wetter setup on Sunday as a tropical wave over the Florida Straits moves westward into the Gulf of Mexico.

The best chance for showers and an isolated storm will occur along the coast this morning, then push further inland into the afternoon. Scattered showers will move through quickly, bringing heavy downpours at times which could produce some localized flooding.

Daytime highs will remain below average due to the earlier onset of the rain and clouds today. Highs will remain in the upper 80s along the coast and near 90 for inland neighborhoods.

Beachgoers beware today, as a heightened onshore breeze will rough up the surf and increase the threat for rip currents.

By next week, the weather pattern will shift to a much drier setup as high pressure regains control over the area.

Along with a high in place, an upper-level low over the Atlantic will funnel in drier air, keeping rain chances below seasonal levels. Starting Monday through mid-week, expect rain chances to be between 10-30% with highs in the lower 90s.

TROPICS UPDATE:

‘Tis the season for activity in the tropics, with five areas now being watched closely by the National Hurricane Center.

