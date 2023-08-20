Tropical Storm Emily forms in the Atlantic

The National Weather Service announced that Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Atlantic.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. ET update Sunday.

Up until then, it was known as Invest 98, an area of broad low pressure that had been given an 80% chance of development within two to seven days, citing the update prior. Tropical Storm Emily is second-closest system to the words “Cabo Verde Islands” seen in the image at the top of this story.

The center of Tropical Storm Emily is currently located 1000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the storm packing sustained wind speeds of 50 mph and higher gusts, altogether traveling west-northwest at 10 mph, according to the NHC. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 185 miles from Emily’s center, forecasters said.

Little change in strength is forecast throughout the day, with the storm expected to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday, according to the NHC.

No hazards to land are currently being broadcast in regard to Tropical Storm Emily, nor are any watches or warnings.

The next name on the list is Franklin.

Tropical Storm Emily | 11 a.m. advisory Aug. 20, 2023. (National Hurricane Center)

