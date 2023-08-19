Tropical Depression Six forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Six formed in the Atlantic on Saturday, but is expected to be short-lived, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is 855 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds at 35 mph and gusts reaching 45 mph.

According to the NHC, the depression is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

[TRENDING: Category 6 hurricane? Viral TikTok video claims massive storm to ‘destroy’ Florida. Here are the facts | Man faces murder charge in death of Orange County inmate, sheriff’s office says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Tropical Depression Six (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Depression Six (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Depression Six (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: