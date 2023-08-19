89º
Tropical Depression Six forms in Atlantic

Storm is 855 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Six formed in the Atlantic on Saturday, but is expected to be short-lived, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is 855 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds at 35 mph and gusts reaching 45 mph.

According to the NHC, the depression is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

